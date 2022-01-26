FBI issues statement after agent kills suspect in Jonesboro

FILE – This June 14, 2018 file photo shows an FBI seal on a podium before a news conference at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. The FBI and other federal government agencies are increasingly looking to counter cyber threats through tools other than criminal indictments. That’s according to the bureau’s top cyber official. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FBI issued an official statement after an agent shot and killed a suspect during the execution of an arrest warrant in Jonesboro on January 12.

The statement notes that “On January 12, 2022, FBI Little Rock was involved in a joint operation with the Jonesboro Police Department and Craighead County Sheriff’s Office,” and that the goal of the operation was to arrest Michael Neuman, 31, on a felon-in-possession charge.

The release states that “before the operation, investigators received credible information that Neuman was anti-law enforcement, had a felonious criminal history and carried multiple firearms at all times.” FBI tactical personnel were used during the operation “in an effort to safely conduct an arrest and search of Neuman’s vehicle and residence.”

On January 12th, at approximately 4:15 p.m., FBI agents executed an arrest warrant of Neuman in the area of his workplace, located at Falls Street in Jonesboro, AR. Clearly marked FBI agents approached Neuman in vehicles with flashing lights and sirens and issued lawful commands to him, according to the release.

“Instead of following the agents’ commands, Neuman moved to cover, produced a firearm, and fired multiple shots in the direction of the agents,” the statement explains. FBI agents returned fire and Neuman was shot and killed.

Immediately after the shooting scene was declared secure, FBI Evidence Response Team (ERT) members deployed to the site and began processing the scene. Simultaneously, Neuman’s Brookland residence was searched by another investigative team.

The report states that searches of both Neuman’s vehicle and his residence uncovered multiple firearms. An FBI Shooting Incident Review Team (SIRT) is conducting an investigation of this shooting incident.

“As this remains an ongoing investigation,” the release concludes, “no further information will be provided at this time.”