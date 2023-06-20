LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A federal judge struck down on Tuesday a first-in-the-nation ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth in Arkansas.

This has been an ongoing legal battle since 2021, with the judge finally ruling it unconstitutional.

American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas Policy Director Sarah Everett shared her thoughts on the decision.

“This sends a powerful message to courts and politicians across the country,” Everett said.

After a court battle that had been ongoing for over two years, U.S. District Judge Jay Moody finally made a decision stating Arkansas law, which would not allow doctors to administer gender-affirming care to youth in the state, was unconstitutional.

“It was scary honestly but now that it’s all been overturned and stuff I can finally just live my life and not be worried that my medicine is going to be taken away,” transgender male Andrew Bostad said.

Arkansas was first in the nation when this legislation passed in 2021 and after Tuesday’s ruling, many like Bostad are speaking out.

Bostad began transitioning as early as 11 years old and he said it saved his life.

“Today is a huge win, we finally got some good news just after a torrential downpour of terrible, horrible news,” Bostad said.

On Twitter, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the state plans to appeal this to the Eighth Circuit Court.

In March, Sanders signed legislation attempting to effectively reinstate the ban, making it easier to sue providers of gender-affirming care for children.

This would not take effect until later this summer, and Bostad’s mom Brandi Evans said this is not the right decision.

“The federal government should stay out of healthcare decisions between families, between individuals and between parent and child. That is none of their concern,” Evans said.

Attorney General Tim Griffin also made a statement on Twitter about the decision,

“There is no scientific evidence that any child will benefit from these procedures while the consequences are harmful and often permanent. We will appeal this to the Eighth Circuit Court,” Griffin said in the tweet.