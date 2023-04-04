LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Federal support is now available for those in Arkansas impacted by a severe ice storm in late January and early February.

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Arkansas to help with recovery efforts in the areas impacted by the ice storm.

Federal funding on a cost-sharing basis is available to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofits for recovery efforts in Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Nevada, Ouachita, Searcy and Stone counties.

The aid comes two months after an ice storm plunged Arkansas into near-0 temperatures, causing significant damage to people’s homes and leaving many without power for days.

FEMA officials said that damage assessments are still ongoing and additional designations may be made at a later date.