DANVILLE, Ark. – An Arkansas town will soon have a way to protect students and faculty during dangerous storms thanks to a major federal grant.

FEMA officials awarded a $2,511,537 grant to the Danville School District for the district’s plan to build a safe room.

A release from the agency announcing the grants noted that the Danville School District has no protection for students and staff during severe wind and tornados.

Officials said the district will build a safe room on the elementary school campus, with it being planned to accommodate more than 1,100 students and staff.

The grant was part of FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant competition. Including the Danville safe room project, nine projects were awarded more than $120 million from BRIC grants.

In total, FEMA announced nearly $3 billion in grant selections for climate resilience projects across the U.S.