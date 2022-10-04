UPDATE:

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation have reopened Interstate 40 Tuesday afternoon at mile marker 245 after a fiery tractor-trailer crash shut down traffic in both directions

ORIGINAL STORY – A fiery crash in eastern Arkansas has shut down traffic on Interstate 40 in both directions Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash shortly after 12 p.m., near mile marker 245.4.

Images of the scene show a tractor-trailer that has appeared to cross the center median and another vehicle off the roadway in a culvert with smoke rising from it.

The iDriveArkansas cameras in the area show traffic backing up in both directions on the interstate.

The crash was also near the location where another road crew was working to make repairs on a guardrail on eastbound I-40.

As of 1:30 p.m. there was no update from ARDOT on when the road was set to reopen.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.