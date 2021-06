OLA, Ark. – Fire has damaged a building at a wood mill in Yell County.

It happened in a building housing wood planning equipment on the grounds of the Potlach-Deltic lumber mill in Ola.

No injuries were reported and responders were able to limit the damage to one building, according to the Yell County Sheriff’s Office.

Responders got the call around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They were able to put out the blaze by mid-morning.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.