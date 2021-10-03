Fire destroys Union Grove Baptist Church in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. — A Johnson County landmark was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.

The Union Grove Baptist Church, on Hwy 352, burned Sunday, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The current building was built in the 1950s. The building appears to be a total loss. The church was originally founded in 1876.

Images courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was the first emergency responder on the scene. Firefighters from RFD #2, RFD #8, RFD #4, Hartman and Coal Hill all responded to the mutual aid call. One firefighter and one deputy were treated for smoke inhalation.

The scene is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and specialized investigators with the Arkansas State Police. The fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this time, based on witness accounts.

Please keep this congregation in your thoughts and prayers.