Five inmates briefly escape Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark.- Arkansas State Police and Division of Community Correction are conducting investigations after five inmates briefly escaped the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Texarkana Sunday evening.

According to a statement sent Monday from Dina Tyler, the Director of Communications for the Arkansas Department of Corrections, it is believed the inmates started a small trash fire in the food services area around 5 p.m. Sunday, which set off the fire alarm.

During the fire alarm, the inmates kicked out the plexiglass on the back door to the kitchen area and left, according to the statement.

The inmates who escaped were identified as Michael Scott Batchelor, Harley Lee Tuell, Brandon Lee Joseph, Ryan Allen Cox, and Wesley Miller.

Michael Scott Batchelor

Batchelor, 49, was serving six years for drug possession charges out of Miller County.

Harley Lee Tuell

Tuell, 24, was serving four years for drug possession and theft charges out of Washington County.

Brandon Lee Joseph

Joseph, 26, was serving six years for a drug possession charge out of Miller County.

Ryan Allen Cox

Cox, 19, was serving six years for breaking and entering and burglary charges out of Nevada County.

Wesley Miller

Miller, 19, was serving two years for a drug possession charge out of Ashley County.

Officials say three of the inmates were back in custody by 5:15 p.m., and the other two were caught about 10 minutes later. No residents had gotten further than two blocks from the facility.

The inmates will be transferred to the Division of Correction for housing in a more secure facility, according to officials.

All residents of community correction centers have been convicted of crimes that are non-violent and non-sexual. They are serving short sentences of six years or less.

Arkansas State Police are conducting a criminal investigation while the Division of Community Correction is conducting an internal investigation.