Five-year-old drowns in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police say a 5-year-old is dead after drowning on Wednesday.

Fort Smith police and first responders arrived at the 3300 block of South 39th at 4:05 p.m.

Police say when responders arrived, the found the victim’s family performing CPR.

According to police, first responders took over CPR and EMS transported the unresponsive child to the hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead.

Police say it appears the child got out of the home and was playing around the family pool when they fell in.

Officials say the child was not found for about 10 to 15 minutes. A family member jumped in the pool to get the child our and perform CPR before first responders arrived, according to police.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation, but it appears to have been an accident.

