Flaming cookie dough oozes onto I-40 in Arkansas

photos courtesy Shane Dallas, FCFD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters in Forrest City, Arkansas battled a cookie calamity Thursday morning when a semi-truck carrying cookie dough caught fire on Interstate 40.

Chief Shane Dallas said firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to the side of the interstate near mile marker 253.

A truck from Virginia was carrying the load when a fire broke out on its trailer. It likely started with overheated brakes, which ignited a tire, Dallas said.

The fire resulted in a sticky, smoldering mess on the road for several hours. No injuries were reported.