CLEVELAND CO., Ark. – The rate of flu infections has forced an Arkansas school district to cancel classes for two days.

In a letter to parents posted on the district website, Cleveland County School District Superintendent Craig Dupuy stated that the number of flu cases among students and staff is forcing the school to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday. The rising number of staff members out with the flu makes it “increasingly hard to supervise students both in and out of the classroom,” he wrote in the letter.

“With teachers and support staff testing positive for the flu at such a high rate, even the remaining staff here on campus that are volunteering to take on the extra students and watching large groups of students at one time becomes unmanageable,” the superintendent wrote.

Dupuy said Thursday and Friday would be Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) days for students. He continued to ask that teachers and staff who are healthy to report to work on Thursday to disinfect classrooms and common areas.

The superintendent wrote that the school would reopen for classes on Monday. All activities except scheduled basketball games have been canceled.