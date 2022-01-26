Flu report shows new cases, deaths in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public Wednesday morning.

According to the ADH, there were 55 new influenza cases reported in the state within the last seven days. Data also shows that there were an additional six flu-related hospitalizations, pushing the total to 83.

Health officials noted in the report that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

Health officials also reported one additional death during this week of the flu season, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to four.

The report shows that 3,168 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers since Sept. 27, 2021.

The ADH reported that the average daily school absenteeism rate this week was 11.58%, a slight uptick from last week’s percentage of 11.49%.

View the full flu report here or visit the ADH website for past weekly reports.