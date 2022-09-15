LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Get ready to enjoy days of food, rides, and entertainment at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, returning to Little Rock next month.

The 82nd Arkansas State Fair will be set up on Little Rock fairgrounds from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 23. Fairgoers will be able to enjoy a variety of free concerts, many food options, livestock competitions, carnival rides, and attractions.

Fair officials said that they will provide daily specials throughout the week. Deals will include saving on ride bands as well as advance adult and children gate admission.

Regular daily admission at the gate is $12 for adults, $6 for children aged 6-12 and senior adults aged 60 and over and free to children under six. Ride bands purchased on-site are $35 each. Regular fairground parking is $10 per vehicle but the fair will also offer closer parking for $20.

Fair officials also released the lineup for live entertainment with performances from Drive-By Truckers, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, & Young MC and more.

For more information on other events and tickets, visit ArkansasStateFair.com.