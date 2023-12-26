LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – From devastating tornadoes to the passing of Razorback greats, Arkansas faced a very difficult 2023.

Here are the 10 most-viewed stories on FOX16.com for 2023:

An overhead view of storm damage in Little Rock after tornadoes crossed through the area, March 31, 2023. PHOTOS: Tornado causes damage across central Arkansas The most devastating event in 2023 for Arkansas was the Mar. 31 tornado outbreak. Five people died in Arkansas, dozens more were injured and many hundreds had their homes destroyed or damaged. Some Arkansans are still picking up the pieces going into the new year.

A central Arkansas bride contacted FOX 16 Investigates and said her wedding photographer never showed up.

The bride said the photographer signed a contract for engagement shoots and the wedding, but ended up “ghosting” her.

That bride was one of many who sought a refund from the very same photographer.

A Halloween display brought major concern to members of a Stuttgart neighborhood, even after it was brought down.

The decorations consisted of bodies made from black trash bags hanging from trees.

“We shouldn’t have to worry about backing out of our houses and seeing dummies of black silhouettes hanging out of trees,” a neighbor said.

(Photo: Brittany Crumpton)

According to his family, 27-year-old Harley McCourt disappeared from his home on Oct. 2, 2021.

For almost a year and a half, pictures were all the McCourt family had to remember Harley.

The family received incredible news on Mar. 11 that Harley had been located in Galveston, Texas.

They then made the seven-and-a-half-hour trek to search, reuniting with a hug.

FILE – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks, Feb. 7, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. As the federal government scrambles to crack down on surging child labor violations, some state lawmakers want to let children work longer hours and in more hazardous occupations. Gov. Sanders signed a law in March eliminating work permit requirements for children under 16, thereby also eliminating the age verification and parental consent required to obtain a permit. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Jason Aldean released a single called “Try That In A Small Town” that became a major topic of conversation after the release of a controversial music video that CMT later took down.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders chimed in on social media to share her opinion of the song.

More than 35 high school football players were involved in a brawl that broke out after a Friday night football game.

The game was played at Pine Bluff High School on Oct. 6. Pine Bluff High School Zebras hosted the Mills University Studies High School Comets, with Mills winning the game 24-21 in overtime.

After the game, tensions flared, and several players on both teams started fighting. This incident resulted in the suspension of 23 Pine Bluff players and 12 players from Mills.

In October, Arkansas State Police arrested a Texas man driving a cargo van on I-40 near Carlisle.

The stop led to troopers seizing more than 3,270 cartons of cigarettes, including 32,671 packs of untaxed cigarettes valued at more than $311,000.

An administrator with the Department of Finance and Administration’s Regulatory Division said officials believe that the seizure was the largest in Arkansas.

Peyton Hillis, seen here in 2010, was reportedly injured while saving his children from drowning at a beach in Florida. (AP Photo/April L. Brown)

In January, former Razorback and NFL player Peyton Hillis was put in an intensive care unit after a swimming incident in Florida.

According to reports, Hillis went into the water at a beach in Pensacola to rescue his children from drowning.

In late February, Hillis thanked everyone for their outpouring of support during his recovery following the incident.

Shortly after Thanksgiving, members of the Arkansas National Guard deployed to Romania for nine months.

An official said the guardsmen will be over law enforcement duties on a military installation, which includes security patrols, base entry and customs duties for American military members arriving from other countries.

The National Guard held a departure ceremony on Nov. 22 for the 35 men and women who were sent out.

In June, former Razorback player and head coach for the White Hall Bulldogs Ryan Mallett drowned while swimming in Florida.

Mallett was a quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks until he was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He would become the head coach for the White Hall High School football team in February of 2022.

“Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers,” the White Hall School District said shortly after Mallet’s passing.