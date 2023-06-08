LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former member of the Arkansas Razorbacks football team filed a new lawsuit Thursday against a second party who he claims fabricated accusations of sexual assault.

The attorney for Kade Renfro said this lawsuit has been filed against a person believed to be involved with a social media account making the allegations against Renfro.

That person is believed to be based in the Benton area.

Renfro was a red-shirt junior after walking on to the Razorbacks football team after starting his college career at Ole Miss. However, Renfro is no longer a part of the program following the series of anonymous Instagram allegations made in late May claiming sexual assault.

The Instagram account, which used the handle kaderenfroabuse, had photographs of women with scratches, bruises, and other domestic abuse injuries, all claiming to have come from Renfro.

The university released a statement on May 26 noting that allegations of Title IX violations had been made against a member of the football team and that the player was no longer a part of the program.

The university has not officially identified that student as Renfro, citing FERPA student privacy regulations, though as of May 26, Renfro was no longer included on the roster found on the team’s official website.

As of June 2, no criminal charges have been filed with Washington County, the city of Fayetteville, or the University of Arkansas. A search also found no criminal charges had been filed in Stephenville, Texas, where Renfro played in high school, nor at Ole Miss, in the city of Oxford or Lafayette County in Mississippi.

This is the second lawsuit filed by Renfro in connection to these allegations this week. This new suit is seeking more than $1 million in damages, as is the earlier lawsuit.

In a statement, an official with the University of Arkansas said the school was notified of the allegations of Title IX violations by a student-athlete and that the athlete was no longer on the football team.