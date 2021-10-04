Former Bentonville Fire Captain found guilty of battery, will serve 2 months in jail

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Bentonville Fire Captain who attacked an Asian man and made racist remarks at a Hot Springs casino in March has been found guilty of battery and public intoxication.

Benjamin Snodgrass, 44, was sentenced to one year in jail for battery, with the sentence suspended to 60 days. In addition, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail for public intoxication. The two sentences will run concurrently and Snodgrass will spend a total of 60 days in jail.

Snodgrass’ defense argued in court documents that he had been “involuntarily intoxicated,” prior to the altercation. Hot Springs police dispatch released a 911 call in which Snodgrass told a dispatcher, “They’re probably f****** pumping gases like no one’s business.”

The prosecution argued that Snodgrass had consumed several alcoholic beverages throughout the night and had not been intoxicated by any other means.

Bodycam footage from after the altercation shows Snodgrass telling police, “I don’t know guys, I’m hammered,” when asked about the fight.

After his 60 day sentence, Snodgrass will be placed on probation and subject to random drug and alcohol tests.

Snodgrass is required to report to jail on November 1 at 8:30 a.m.