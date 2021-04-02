Former Dermott city employee arrested on suspicion of thefts at water department, bank

DERMOTT, Ark.- A former employee with the City of Dermott faces charges in connection to thefts at the city’s water department and First Service Bank.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Shamia Jefferson’s arrest on Friday.

Shamia Jefferson (Photo Courtesy: Arkansas Attorney General’s Office)

According to the attorney general’s office, Jefferson was a secretary at Dermott City Hall and had complete access to money paid to the city by residents for their water and sewer bills.

A 2016 legislative audit found discrepancies in approximately 100 deposits.

According to the attorney general’s office, the total amount of money missing was $15,594.

After leaving her job at the City of Dermott, Jefferson became a bank teller at First Service Bank from August 2018 until August 2019.

An investigation and audit found money was missing from the bank. According to the attorney general’s office, Jefferson was found to have taken money from her cash drawer and falsified a cash transaction ticket.

Agents with the attorney general office’s Public Integrity Division received an arrest warrant for Jefferson.

Jefferson turned herself in to Chicot County authorities on Thursday and faces two theft of property charges and a falsifying a business record charge.