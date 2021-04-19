Former El Dorado police officer arrested after resigning

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A former El Dorado police officer has been arrested on multiple charges.

El Dorado police say Aaron T. Smith was arrested for theft of property, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of public trust.

Aaron T. Smith

According to a press release issued by the El Dorado Police Department, they received an internal report that an officer employed by the department had allegedly engaged in criminal activity.

The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave and an investigation was launched.

Police say during the course of the investigation, Smith resigned from the department.