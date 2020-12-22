Former Greene Co. Sheriff’s Lieutenant pleads guilty to stealing FBI money

PARAGOULD, Ark. – A former Greene County Sheriff’s Lieutenant pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing $30,400 of FBI money.

Allen Scott Pillow, 56, of Paragould is accused of stealing the money in a sting operation set up by the FBI in November of 2019.

FBI was tipped off that Pillow might be abusing his position in his role with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, so they set up a fake scene and asked him to investigate. The money came from a red backpack that was staged in a rental vehicle that contained $76,000, along with a crack pipe.

After responding to the scene, Pillow contacted the FBI informing them that the backpack contained the crack pipe and only $45,600. Agents obtained a search warrant for Pillow’s home and discovered four bundles of $7,600 with all the serial numbers matching those recorded before the sting operation.

Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Diane Upchurch, Special Agent in Charge of the Little Rock Field Office of the FBI, announced the guilty plea. Pillow entered that plea before United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky.

“The vast majority of law enforcement officers are honorable men and women who put their lives on the line every day to preserve our liberty and safety,” United States Attorney Cody Hiland said. “On the very rare occasion that we encounter corruption within law enforcement, we will take every action necessary to root it out. Our office will hold accountable any officer who violates the public trust so that we may uphold the integrity of a profession that deserves our gratitude and respect.”

Pillow was indicted in November 2019, and Judge Rudofsky will sentence Pillow at a later date. Pillow could be facing up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.

