Former Springdale teacher guilty of child sex crime

Randall Scott Peckham, 59, was booked into the Washington County jail in December 2019. | Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Springdale High School English teacher agreed to a plea deal for a child sex crime.

Randall Scott Peckham, 59, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to one count of pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a felony.

He was arrested back in December of 2019 for two felony charges, including first-degree sexual assault and a count of pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

According to Washington County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Dylan Weisenfels, Peckham’s plea deal included him being on 10 years probation and required to register as a sex offender.

He will not serve any time behind bars.

The first-degree sexual assault charge was dropped for legal issues Weisenfels said.

Springdale Police started an investigation into Peckham in October 2019 after a female student at the school reported inappropriate social media contact with Peckham. He resigned from his position as an English teacher a few days later.

In his resignation letter from 2019, Peckham said he was “grateful” to the district for “17 years of professionalism and respect.”

