CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Clarksville Police Department received a call around 4:30 p.m. on August 11 for a possible live hand grenade at a yard sale site on East Main Street.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers arrived on the scene and located the grenade. Police say it appeared to be a live explosive device.

Police say the area was cleared for public safety and a short piece of East Main Street/Highway 64 had to be closed.

Fort Smith Bomb Squad took possession of the device for proper disposal, according to police.

Highway 64 is currently the site for the Bargains Galore on 64 event where vendors from over 20 cities on the highway are participating with clusters of yard sales in Van Buren, Alma, Ozark, Altus, Clarksville, Vilonia and Bebee.