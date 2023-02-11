FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith Fire Chief passed away Saturday, February 11, according to the City of Fort Smith press release.

Fire Chief Phil Christensen passed after a nine-month battle with cancer. His death is said to be tied to his line of work, according to a Facebook post. Chief Christensen’s death will be considered a Line of Duty death, the press release states.

“Phil Christensen was a good man and will be greatly missed,” said Carl Geffken, City Administrator. “He was an excellent Fire Chief, an asset to and supporter of the City of Fort Smith, and a wise advisor to me. I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to Phil’s wife, Kim, and the entire Christensen family.”

Chief Christensen was highly-decorated. He started his career May of 1992 and had been Fire Chief since July 2016.

His funeral will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, at Evangel Temple Assembly of God in Fort Smith. The funeral will be open to the public. An obituary will be published once finalized.

City Administrator Carl Geffken has appointed Assistant Chief Boyd Waters as Acting Fire Chief of the Fort Smith Fire Department, according to the press release.