Fort Smith officer in surgery after attack, 3 dead, ASP investigate officer-involved shooting

FORT SMITH Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Fort Smith officer is in the hospital undergoing surgery after a knife attack police announced Sunday morning.

According to a Tweet by Fort Smith Police Department, the attack happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Tilles Avenue in Fort Smith.

At least three people were killed during the attack after the officer fired his gun defending himself, according to police. The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital and is in surgery as of 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Fort Smith Police Department has called in Arkansas State Police to investigate the attack as an officer-involved shooting.

Police have not released the name of the officer or the names of the 3 people killed at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 news as we continue to learn more.