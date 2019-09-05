Fort Smith Police searching for “extremely dangerous” man

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is looking for a man they consider extremely dangerous.

Jedidiah Kursh, 39, is wanted for the severe beating of a woman.

Police say Kursh left the scene of the crime in her car, crashed it, and then ran away. When last seen he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue shorts, and white tennis shoes.

Police say the image is an old one. Kursh now has a shaved head and a long beard.

Anyone who has seen Kursh is asked to call the police tip line at 479-709-5100.