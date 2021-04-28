Four arrested in Texarkana after parked car is shot

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A group of teens were caught after shooting at a parked car in the 3200 block of Hickory Street in Texarkana early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at the area after a shots fired call just before 2:30 a.m. and found a gray Honda Accord speeding through the area and ignoring stop signs.

The car was pulled over and officers found that the occupants had firearms.

All four in the vehicle were arrested and charged with a terroristic act.

Only one of the four was an adult, 18-year-old Clayton Moore, Jr.

The other three in the vehicle were juveniles.

Shell casings were found in the area near the vehicle that had been shot.