Four people face drug charges after arrests in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.- Four people face multiple drug charges after they were arrested in Baxter County on Thursday.

According to a release sent by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning, Denny Kasinger, Jamey Roof, Lance Allen and Karli Rosa were arrested after authorities searched Kasinger’s home on Hwy 5 North in rural Mountain Home.

Authorities say Kasinger is a probationer with a search waiver on file.

The Sheriff’s Office says Roof, Allen and Rosa were also at Kasinger’s home at the time of the search.

Officers say as they went in the home, Roof was hiding in a bathroom at the back of the home.

Authorities say numerous items of drug paraphernalia were found scattered throughout the home, including smoking devices, syringes, scales, baggies and other items used for processing and packaging both methamphetamine and marijuana.

Deputies say marijuana that had been pre-packaged for sale and other marijuana-related substances were found in the living room.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine was found in the bedroom. Authorities say an additional 2.7 grams of meth, a set of digital scales and $905 in cash were found inside a purse.

Authorities say Kasinger was found to have $4,600 in cash on him.

Officials say a loaded rifle and numerous magazines were also found.

Authorities say all four were arrested and taken into custody. Kasinger, Roof and Allen were taken to the Detention Center. According to the release, jailers found another baggie of meth concealed inside Roof’s body.

Authorities say Rosa was taken to her home for an additional search. Officers say they found additional marijuana pre-packaged for sale, scales and baggies. Rosa was then taken to the Detention Center.

Roof, 55, of rural Mountain Home, faces numerous felony drug and firearms charges, including:

Possession of Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts) – Felonies

Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms – Felony

Possession of Firearm by Certain Persons (convicted felon) – Felony

Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance (marijuana) – Felony

Furnishing, Possessing or Using Prohibited Articles – Felony

Habitual Offender – penalty enhancement

Roof is being held on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court later this month. According to documents, Roof has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center 47 times since 1997.

Kasinger, 56, of rural Mountain Home, faces five felony charges, including:

Possession of Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts) – Felonies

Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms – Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance (marijuana) – Felony

Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons (convicted felon) – Felony

Kasinger is being held of a $25,000 bond and is also scheduled to appear in Circuit Court later this month. According to documents, Kasinger has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center 26 times since 1997.

Allen, 46, of Mountain Home, also faces five felony charges, including:

Possession of Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts) – Felonies

Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms – Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance (marijuana) – Felony

Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons (convicted felon) – Felony

Allen is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court later this month. According to documents, Allen has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center 46 times since 1997.

Rosa, 53, of Lakeview, faces five felony charges, including:

Possession of Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts) – Felonies

Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms – Felonies

Possession of Controlled Substance (marijuana) – Felony

Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons (convicted felon) – Felony

Rosa is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court. According to records, Rosa has been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center twice since 2011.

Agencies involved in the searches and arrests were the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Home Police Department, and the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force with its drug-sniffing canine – Rocky.