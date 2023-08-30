LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new duck stamp celebrating Arkansas outdoors was unveiled at the Little Rock Convention Center on Saturday.

The state’s 2023 duck stamp was unveiled by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, during the 32nd Annual Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet on Aug. 26.

The stamp is from artwork by Justin Madding of Danville’s painting “Pintails Over Penn Bay.” It depicts pintail ducks over a small cove on the Cache River, a popular hunting destination running through east Arkansas.

“Pintails over Penn Bay,” will be shared with more than 100,000 waterfowl hunters and conservationists in the form of the 2023-24 Arkansas Duck Stamp. (Courtesy Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.)

Madding was thrilled by the opportunity to paint the stamp.

“Being asked to paint the Arkansas duck stamp is a dream come true for me,” he said. “To think that my art will benefit conservation efforts across the state I so dearly love is beyond thrilling. It was an honor.”

“Pintails Over Penn Bay” is the Natural State’s 42nd annual duck stamp, which are popular with collectors. Sales of the stamp in Arkansas have generated more than $1 million for conservation in the state, according to AGFC officials.

Banquet chair TJ Lawhon pointed out the importance of the Cache River.

“The Cache River is the lifeblood for communities across the region, supporting some of the largest contiguous bottomland hardwood forests remaining in North America,” he said. “This area is vital to migratory birds and waterfowl and is a place we know well as a family along with thousands of hunters, anglers and wildlife enthusiasts.”

AGFC director Austin Booth said this year’s stamp covers several important bases.

“The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Foundation continue the tradition of the duck stamp to remind Arkansans of our waterfowl legacy and celebrate the connection between Arkansans, world-renowned habitat and ducks,” he said. “The Cache River is a special place for so many Arkansans to enjoy and make lifelong memories. I am excited that it is featured on this year’s stamp.”

A record-breaking 1,800 people were on hand for the banquet and unveiling at the Little Rock Convention Center. Other banquet events including hall of fame inductee recognition, a silent auction, raffle and dinner, were all able to raise $575,000 to support commission initiatives.

Stamps are $7 for Arkansas residents and may be purchased at ARDuckStamp.com.