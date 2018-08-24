Giant Tree Falls on Car, Driver Survives with Minor Injuries
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. - A giant tree falls on top of a moving car, bringing it and the man driving inside to a crushing halt.
It happened last week on Gorge Road. The 28-year-old man survived miraculously with only a few injuries.
But the tree verses car accident shut down the road for almost three hours.
Nick Hopkins blames it on a week a rain, rocky terrain and just bad timing.
"when I came to, I didn't even know what happened, didn't know it was a tree that hit me," says Hopkins.
Nick says the impact luckily only broke his nose, tore his eye socket and caused him a concussion.
His car--not so lucky.
He is thankful for the good Samaritans who stopped and helped him.
