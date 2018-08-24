State News

Giant Tree Falls on Car, Driver Survives with Minor Injuries

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. -  A giant tree falls on top of a moving car, bringing it and the man driving inside to a crushing halt. 

It happened last week on Gorge Road. The 28-year-old man survived miraculously with only a few injuries. 

But the tree verses car accident shut down the road for almost three hours. 

Nick Hopkins blames it on a week a rain, rocky terrain and just bad timing. 

"when I came to, I didn't even know what happened, didn't know it was a tree that hit me," says Hopkins. 

Nick says the impact luckily only broke his nose, tore his eye socket and caused him a concussion. 

His car--not so lucky. 

He is thankful for the good Samaritans who stopped and helped him. 

