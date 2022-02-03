LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a state of emergency Thursday morning in Arkansas due to the severe winter weather that has heavily affected the state.

The severe winter blast that slammed Arkansas and surrounding states has caused thousands of state residents to be without power and dangerous road conditions. Hutchinson noted that the road conditions have brought hardships on businesses and travelers across the state.

In a proclamation issued Wednesday, the governor explained that the storm is expected to cause damages to private property and public facilities throughout the state.

Hutchinson announced that $250,000 will be released from the Emergency Response Fund to help the state recover from its losses.

State officials advised Arkansans to stay off the roads as crews work to provide safety during the winter storm.