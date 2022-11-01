LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to hold a press conference to provide an update regarding matters related to the ARHOME initiative.

Hutchinson is set to provide an update on the ARHOME waiver submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

ARHOME was launched in 2021 to improve health care for Arkansans. Hutchinson announced an expansion of the ARHOME initiative for maternal care, which is expected to begin in 2023.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. A livestream will be available in the live player above.