LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Friday morning.

Hutchinson will provide his briefing at 10 a.m. at the Governor’s Conference Room located at the State Capitol.

This briefing comes after tensions became higher due to Russia invading Ukraine earlier this week, claiming the lives of 137 civilians and military personnel.

