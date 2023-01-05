LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The governor-elect is planning to celebrate her upcoming inaugural events with a lineup filled with musical entertainment all from Arkansas.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the lineup that will perform at her inaugural events this Saturday and it included names like Justin Moore, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and Joe Nichols.

Sanders said the event will showcase the best of Arkansas.

“I am honored that some of Arkansas’ premiere entertainers are going to help showcase the music and culture of our state,” Sanders said. “From country to rock and roll, Arkansas has provided the world with some of the best entertainers the United States has to offer, and it’s going to be exciting to showcase several of them at my inauguration.”

Complete list of inaugural event music performers:

Justin Moore

Joe Nichols

Collin Raye

Zach Williams

Capitol Offense featuring former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Drumline

Philander Smith College Choir

Ouachita Baptist University Singers

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra

106th Army National Guard Concert & Jazz Bands.

In November, Sanders announced that Freedom Fest will begin Saturday afternoon kicking on the inaugural events, followed by Bourbon & Cigars with First Gentleman.

These events lead to her swearing-in and inaugural address at the Arkansas State Capitol and The Governor’s Inaugural Ball at the Statehouse Convention Center on Tuesday, January 10.

Freedom Fest tickets can be purchased on her website at, SHSInauguration.com.