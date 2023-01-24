LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team as the state prepares for the winter storm.

A five-person team will assist in northwest and north-central Arkansas until road condition improves and Arkansas State Police determines that support is no longer needed.

The winter storm will bring snow and cold rain into Tuesday night. The northwest part of the state could possibly see up to 12 inches of snow. Central Arkansas could see at least one inch of snow.

The team will consist of one NCO, four guardsmen and a Humvee with communications equipment. Each team will travel ASP designated road to help assist drivers.