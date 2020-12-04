Gov. Hutchinson appoints Bennie Westphal to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed Bennie Westphal of Fort Smith to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

“Bennie Westphal brings to this position a love of the outdoors and years of experience as a businessman and community leader,” Governor Hutchinson said. “I have known Bennie for over 30 years, and I have full confidence in his commitment to conservation and to serving the public in this key position.”

Mr. Westphal replaces Commissioner Joe Morgan, who died in November after serving on the commission for five years. Mr. Morgan was Governor Hutchinson’s first appointment to the commission.

“It is an honor to be appointed to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission,” Mr. Westphal said. “Arkansas is so abundant in its natural beauty. I have been an avid hunter and fisherman most of my life and look forward to learning and working with the Commission.”

Mr. Westphal is the chief executive officer of The Westphal Group, which is involved in commercial real estate development, oil and gas investments, and insurance sales. He sits on several company and community boards including the Fort Smith Mercy Foundation Board, BancorpSouth Advisory Board, Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club Inc., and the U.S. Marshals Museum Board.

Mr. Westphal holds a master’s degree in Business Administration and a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where he also was a two-year letterman for the Razorbacks football team. He and his wife, Landy, live in Fort Smith and have two daughters and four granddaughters.

