LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a statement in response to the President of the United States announcing a plan that includes mandating vaccines on businesses.

In response to President Biden’s Covid-19 action plan: pic.twitter.com/550XsT704V — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) September 9, 2021

He notes that while he supports increasing vaccination rates he does not support the federal government mandating vaccines to private businesses.