Gov. Hutchinson orders flags to fly at half-staff in memory of fallen Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple

State News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson has ordered the United States flag and the Arkansas state flag to fly at half-staff to honor the memory of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple who was killed in the line of duty on Saturday.

Officer Apple is a 23-year veteran of law enforcement and has served the people fo Pea Ridge for the past three years.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple. My prayers are with Officer Apple’s family and the entire Pea Ridge community during this time.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories