Gov. Hutchinson to give Tuesday afternoon address

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing on topics affecting the state on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

One of the topics that will be discussed will include the recently announced Foreign Military Sales mission awarded to Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith.

This address also comes as COVID-19 vaccine distribution is increasing in the state, with more than 40% of Arkansans having at least one dose of the vaccine.

