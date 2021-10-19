Gov. Hutchinson to hold briefing discussing COVID, other issues facing Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Gov. Asa Hutchinson will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon providing an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as well as other issues facing the state.

According to a Monday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, the active case COVID-19 count fell by 617, dropping the total to 5,952. Comparing the seven-day average of active cases to last week, the average is down by more than 1,000 cases, while the average for new cases is down 100 cases from the prior week.

The ADH also reported 1,544 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours, which is down by more than 1,600 compared to a week earlier.

Along with declining COVID-19 numbers, a new congressional map for Arkansas that will split Pulaski County into three congressional districts became law last week.

The plan, which was supported highly in the state general assembly, was not signed by Hutchinson but became law anyway as the governor did not veto the measure.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. A livestream of the news conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.