Gov. Hutchinson holds news briefing as threat of omicron grows, Arkansas continues tornado cleanup

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave a news briefing Tuesday as concerns of the omicron variant of COVID-19 grow in Arkansas and residents continue to recover from deadly tornadoes.

It was announced Monday that omicron is now the dominant variant in the United States, with the variant being found in 73% of new cases last week.

Doctors at UAMS said that even though Arkansas has only just reported its first omicron case, the hospital is preparing for the possibility that the variant could fuel another surge in patients.

The governor is also expected to discuss the request he made Monday for further assistance from the federal government for support in the recovery efforts in parts of north-central and northeast Arkansas that were slammed by tornadoes earlier this month.

The request to declare a disaster in the area would allocate funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the recovery.