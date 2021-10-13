Gov. Hutchinson won’t sign redistricting plans, measures still set to go into effect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (AP) — A new congressional map from the Arkansas General Assembly that critics say weakens the influence of minority voters will go into effect without the governor’s signature.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Wednesday he would not veto the bills setting new congressional boundaries in Arkansas, meaning they would take effect in 90 days unless blocked in the judicial system.

The proposed congressional boundaries in the bills would split portions of Pulaski County among the 1st, 2nd and 4th districts.

Heavily Democratic Pulaski County includes the Little Rock area and previously was located entirely in the 2nd District.

Republicans currently hold all four of the state’s U.S. House seats. Democrats have tried unsuccessfully in recent years to flip the 2nd District.