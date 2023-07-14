LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a disaster in several Arkansas counties after severe storms and straight-line winds caused damage on June 25.

Sanders had declared the disaster in Arkansas, Faulkner, Lonoke, Poinsett, Pope and Pulaski counties.

The governor stated that she was involving emergency executive powers to suspend regulating states from agencies including the Office of State Procurement, the Arkansas Building Authority and the State Office of Personnel Management in order to provide “maximum assistance” to the departments responding to storm recovery, including the Office of Emergency Management.

An earlier state of emergency declaration made the day after the storms allowed commercial equipment such as power company repair trucks to move more quickly through the area.

Just after the storm hit the state over 150,000 were without power in the impacted counties. Several reported going several days without power due to the extent of the damage.