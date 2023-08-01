ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared Ashley County as a disaster area and authorized funds from the Governor’s Response and Recovery Fund under the Public Assistance Program. The funds will be used at the discretion of the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management to defray both program and administrative costs.

The declaration stems from the area experiencing severe storm damage on June 17, 2023. During the storm, straight-line winds occurred, causing great damage to private property and public facilities in jurisdictions across the State of Arkansas.