LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency as ice storms move through Arkansas.

Sanders issued the emergency declaration Tuesday afternoon as the winter weather began to move through the state.

The declaration removes regulations on commercial transportation hauling consumer goods or power transmission equipment for the next 30 days.

Sanders cited the possibility of power failures as ice causes power lines to break. The declaration is made to facilitate the restoration of power service and quicker resupply of goods interrupted by icy roads.

The declaration also removes some statutory requirements for state purchasing and personnel departments, also to speed the restoration of services “until such time as the emergency conditions cease to exist.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.