LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders named a new Chief Fiscal Officer and Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Monday.

Sanders announced that Jim Hudson will serve in the role. Hudson was named to fill the position after the governor appointed Larry Walther to serve as the State Treasurer following the death of Treasurer Mark Lowery in July.

Hudson said that he looks forward to continuing to build on the work Walther accomplished during his time at the DFA.

“What an honor it is for me to join Governor Sanders’s cabinet. She has assembled a great team, and I am excited to do my part to deliver on her vision to make state government lean and efficient and not a burden to our citizens,” Hudson said. “State Treasurer Larry Walther is a friend and a mentor, and he leaves big shoes to fill. I look forward to building on his great accomplishments at DFA.”

Hudson has held leadership positions in the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and the Arkansas Department of Commerce for more than four years. He also has experience working in various legal and human resources positions.

Gov. Sanders mentioned that Hudson has helped the state maintain record low unemployment and strong economic growth.

“I’m honored that he has agreed to serve in my Cabinet and help us make Arkansas the best state in the country to live, work and raise a family,” Sanders said.