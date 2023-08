Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces proposed legislation to support increased drug-crime enforcement on Feb. 17, 2023.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will make an announcement at the Arkansas State Capitol Thursday morning.

Officials with the governor’s office have not released details on the announcement.

The event is set to begin at 10 a.m.

A live stream will be available in the player above.