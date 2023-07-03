LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders named Cody Hiland to the Arkansas Supreme Court Monday, filling the seat on the bench left by the passing of Associate Justice Robin Wynne.

Hiland, who previously served as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas and as chief counsel for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, was most recently the chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party.

Prior to his time in the U.S. Attorney’s office, Hiland was elected to serve as the prosecuting attorney for the 20th Judicial District of Arkansas in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014.

He also has close ties to the governor. Hiland served as an advisor for Sanders’ gubernatorial campaign, and when announcing his appointment to the bench, the governor credited him with helping to craft the Safer Stronger Arkansas public safety legislation that was recently signed into law.

The current governor is the second member of the Huckabee family that Hiland has served, with him previously serving as a legislative liaison for former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Hiland is originally from Bee Branch and now lives in Little Rock. He attended the University of Central Arkansas and obtained his law degree from William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.