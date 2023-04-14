LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will speak at the annual Educator Commitment Signing Day Friday morning.

Sanders signed the Arkansas LEARNS Act into law in March which will raise teacher pay, broaden school choice and emphasize literacy requirements for students.

The governor has spent this week signing legislation, including a tax cut bill, recreation and tourism bills and measures regarding social media regulations and prison sentencing reform.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.