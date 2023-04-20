FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will speak at a ceremony that will honor the new chancellor of The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville Thursday afternoon.

Chancellor Charles F. Robinson will be formally vested during an investiture ceremony at the Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center.

In addition to Sanders, several university officials will also speak at the ceremony, including UA System President Donald Bobbitt.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.