LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said an ongoing state investigation has revealed that two Arkansas companies may have significant connections with China and could be violating a state land ownership law.

Officials with Sanders’ office said an ongoing investigation by Department of Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward found that Risever Machinery LLC in Craighead County and Jones Digital LLC near DeWitt could have ties with China.

The governor said that the companies may be in violation of Act 636, which prohibits foreign-party-controlled businesses from owning Arkansas land.

“China is a hostile foreign adversary and under my administration, we will follow the law and not allow companies controlled by the Chinese Communist Party to buy up and exploit Arkansas land,” Sanders said.

Sanders also noted that Jones Digital LLC may also have significant ownership interest in digital asset and crypto-mining operations in other parts of the state under different names.

The governor said she has alerted Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office about these possible violations. Letters were also sent to Griffin’s office from Ward requesting further investigation and consideration for legal action.

This is not the first instance of Sanders pursuing legal action under Act 636 against an Arkansas business. In October, Sanders ordered Chinese-state owned company Syngenta Seeds to divest its Arkansas land and Griffin issued a $280,000 fine.