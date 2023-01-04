LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Capitol has a new permanent addition with the unveiling of Governor Asa Hutchinson’s’ official portrait.

The work was done by a New Orleans artist. It features the governor standing, and according to Hutchinson, it is meant to represent his steadiness as a leader, his legacy over the years and his hope for the future.

Hutchinson is preparing to end his eight-year-term as Arkansas governor. Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders will take her oath of office Jan. 10.

During the unveiling, Hutchinson thanked his family and cabinet. He said while his term has been meaningful, he’s prepared for a new governor to take his seat.

Hutchinson previously said that he is considering running for president in 2024 but he has not announced an official bid.